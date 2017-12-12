Roy Moore arrives on horseback to cast vote in Senate Election

Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore and his wife Kayla, cast their vote Tuesday in Etowah County.

The Moore's continued their tradition of riding horses to the Gallant Volunteer Fire Department, which is their voting location. But this time they did so in front of dozens of members of the international news media, some reporters from as far away as Norway and Germany.

After voting, Moore spoke with the media before riding off on his horse, Sassy.

