B'ham City Council adopts 2018 General Fund Budget

The Birmingham City Council announced on Tuesday they have adopted the General Fund Budget for 2018. You can read the full release below.

The FY 2018 General Fund Budget was adopted by the Birmingham City Council on Tuesday after months of deliberations and delays related to the changing mayoral administrations.

“I am elated that we are here at this point in time,” Council President Pro Tem Jay Roberson said following the unanimous vote. “I appreciate Mayor Woodfin coming forth and helping us move forward. I appreciate the communications that took place. I just want to commend the council, the Budget and Finance Committee and most of all our employees that will get their cost of living and longevity pay in time for them to bless their families for Christmas.”

Much of the discussion regarding the budget took place on Monday afternoon, when the Birmingham City Council and Mayor Randall Woodfin convened to discuss the FY 2018 Budget at a jointly called Budget and Finance and Committee of the Whole meeting.

“I’m going to vote on it for the employees,” Council President Valerie Abbott said during the meeting on Monday. “The mayor tried to fix this thing to make as many people happy as possible. Let’s pass this budget and get it over with. The mayor will work with us on the new budget at the beginning of January.”

The councilors have worked to include adjusted cost of living and longevity pay for city employees.

“This is a learning experience. I’ll just leave it at that. I’d like to have a feeling if the council is willing to support this budget,” Abbott said, as the councilors voiced their approval after an extended meeting to discuss several variances to the budget that had previously been presented to them on Monday by the Mayor’s office.

While all the councilors in attendance had questions about the budget items on Monday, many of them relative to funding various projects and initiatives, they all agreed that the budget needed to be passed so that employees could receive their cost of living and longevity pay in time for Christmas.

