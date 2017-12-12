Tuscaloosa voters share their thoughts on Election Day

When the Church of the Highlands polling location opened in Tuscaloosa Tuesday morning, about 30 voters were already in line to cast their ballots in the Alabama U.S. Senate special election. As the morning continued, the crowd was steady and quick, with only one item on the ballot.



Several voters who spoke with WBRC said it was an important election, and one to which they had given some thought.

Voter Jay Biggs arrived shortly after the polls opened. He said he feels this is a significant election, but no matter the situation, he says voting is always important to him. Biggs said he always allows his employees to take time off, with no penalty, to vote.



"To me, it's plain and obvious which way I feel about it, but I feel everybody, no matter which way they feel about it, should exercise their right to vote, because that's what's more important than any moment in time, any political situation, or any drama in politics," Biggs said.



"If we ever get so frustrated and fed up with it that we refuse to vote or quit voting, then we're giving voice to chaos."

(Line at Church of the Highlands just before voting began at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Terri Brewer/WBRC)



Voter Brandt LaPish also said she always votes and believes it is an important right. However, she feels this election is particularly significant.



"I think it's really just important to kind of get out of the weeds of things, and just see the bigger picture and to vote your heart," LaPish said.



"It's an important right and I think if you take the step and you make sure you can sleep at night with how you voted, I think that's a good step."

