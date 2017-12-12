Doug Jones votes in Senate Election - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Doug Jones votes in Senate Election

MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL (WBRC) -

Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones cast his ballot Tuesday morning after making his way through a mob of supporters and media. Jones, along with his wife, arrived at Brookwood Baptist Church in Mountain Brook  to cast their votes.

