Mickey: A chilly, breezy day

It's been a mild morning, with temperatures in the 30s to 40s.

After some morning cloud cover, we are expecting the afternoon to be mostly sunny, cool and breezy. The winds are developing with the arrival of another shot of cold air. highs today will likely only reach 48 degrees. While winds could average close to 15 mph this afternoon, wind gusts could make it well into the 20 mph range. Take a wind breaker with you this morning.

Tonight, the winds are expected to weaken and under mostly clear skies look for lows to bottom out in the 20s.

Temperatures are expected to fluctuate for the remainder of the week, with highs in the 50s to 40s and lows in the 30s to 20s, but we should hold onto dry weather through Saturday.

Under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, our highs should reach close 58 degrees Saturday afternoon.

Our next wet weather system is now expected to arrive Sunday evening into Monday of next week. Due to our projected temperatures, this should be a rain event.

Have a nice Tuesday, and don't forget that windbreaker today.

