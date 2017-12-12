Police looking for passenger after possible car chase ends in Bi - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

Police looking for passenger after possible car chase ends in Birmingham

(Source: Greg Long/WBRC) (Source: Greg Long/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Police are looking for the passenger of a car that led officers on a possible chase. 

Several units from Gardendale, Fultondale and Birmingham are on the scene on 29th Court near Fred L. Shuttlesworth Drive, and a driver is in custody. 

This story is developing. 

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly