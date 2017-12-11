Doug Jones holds final campaign rally in Birmingham, voters decide on Tuesday

We are in the final hours of the senate election.

Candidates giving their last plea to voters Monday night.



Doug Jones held a rally in Birmingham and the number one message Jones pushed was to get out and vote. There was a lot of energy at tonight’s campaign rally.

Jones saying with confidence that those at the event Monday night would get out and vote but he wants them to call their friends and family tonight and tomorrow to make sure they got out and voted.

He also talked a lot about progression and not letting the history of Alabama repeat itself.



“We have lagged behind in industry, we have lagged behind in industry, we have lagged behind in education, we have lagged behind in healthcare. It is time that we take a road that is going to get us on the path of progress that everybody deserves,” Jones states.



He says he wants bring more jobs to Alabama and make the state a place big companies want to bring their business.



He also touched on healthcare stating that the first thing he would do is advocate to fund a child healthcare program. He calls on voters to help him get there.



“Majority of the people of Alabama say that it is time to put our dignity and our state before a political party,” Jones states.



Jones bringing out some big names to help convince voters.



Charles Barkley and Hollywood actress Uzo Aduba all speaking in support of Jones Monday night.



Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin also speaking and introducing Jones.



Uzo Aduba from Orange is the New Black says she is here in Alabama because tomorrow’s decision does not just impact Alabama, it impacts the entire country.

Former Auburn and NBA basketball star Charles Barkley spoke after her and called on Alabama to stop letting the same people hold the state back like they have for many years.

”At some point. I mean listen I love Alabama but at some point we have to draw a line in the sand saying we are not a bunch of damn idiots,” Barkley states.



Mayor Randall Woodfin and Jones both calling for citizens to call their family and friends to get out and vote. Even asking voters to go and pick up their loved ones and drive them to the polls.



