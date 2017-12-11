Wes: Stretch of dry days continues, much colder for Election Day

We are tracking another cold front that will bring a noticeable drop in temperatures on Tuesday. Lows will remain above freezing in most areas Monday night due to the elevated wind speeds, however high temperatures will struggle to the reach the mid to upper 40s on Tuesday. This will be a moisture starved front so we will only have thin higher level clouds mixing in with sunshine Tuesday.

Dry weather will continue to dominate the weather scene on Wednesday and Thursday. We will start off with freezing temperatures and frosty rooftops Wednesday morning with lows in the 20s. Daytime temperatures will remain below average, with highs nearing 50. It will feel a bit more pleasant on Thursday as highs surge into the middle 50s, closer to average for this time of the year.

FIRST ALERT FOR WET WEATHER LATE IN THE WEEK: Another blast of colder/dry air will enter the region on Friday. As a deep upper level trough digs into the region, there may be some light rain development over south Alabama. I’ve included a small chance of showers for our far southern counties. There were some indications that a few snow flurries could return to the Tennessee Valley as this colder air settles in. But with limited moisture further north, we are keeping the forecast dry for this part of the state.

Saturday looks to be a transition day and a dry day for now, with a good supply of sunshine early on and more clouds late. Rain returns with the arrival of a cold front on Sunday. There is some model disagreement with the amount of moisture available for this system. The GFS seems to be the model generating the most rain, even suggesting the possibility of a thunderstorm. For now we will continue to mention a 50% chance of showers late on Sunday with this system exiting early on Monday of next week.

