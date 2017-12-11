Residents in Gardendale upset over water bills

Several residents in Gardendale are upset over what they believe are unusually high water bills.



“My Birmingham Water Works bill is criminally insane...anyone else experiencing this in Gardendale?" wrote one resident on Facebook.



That one post sparked a flurry of comments in a group for Gardendale residents.



By Monday afternoon, there was over 150 comments.



The poster later came back and said she hoped the media would get involved.



So we did.



We took several of the concerns to the Birmingham Water Works Board.



"Anytime you feel that your bill is orchestrated in error we always advise you to contact customer service," said Rick Jackson, Birmingham Water Works Board spokesperson.



Jackson said meters are read monthly by employees.



"Anytime something is done manually, there leaves room for human error. We're pretty accurate but, you know it happens," he said.



A couple of people in the Facebook group were questioning how their water bills could be higher in November than over the summer months when they used the sprinkler system.



Jackson said people might want to double check their actual meter with what's printed on their bill, to make sure there wasn't a human error.



"The second thing, it could be a leak. A lot of times leaks are not visible. It is that time of year where we see an influx in leaks because it's the change of the seasons. So we have a lot of the breaks. We have a lot of the ground shifting,” said Jackson.



One thing that is not causing higher than normal water bills, is the recently approved rate increase.



That does not go into effect until January.



