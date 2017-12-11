Bride claims wedding reception staff used racist slurs; plans to sue venue

December 9th was supposed to be a day Laura Sanchez will never forget…for happy reasons.



“I thought it was going to be the most perfect day of my life until about 7:30 pm,” she says.



She was in the middle of her wedding reception at The Cedars Club when it was suddenly interrupted.



At first, she was told her DJ was plugged into the wrong power box.



Then she was told she didn't have enough police officers to cover her guests.



“And at that moment, the president of the Cedars Club and her granddaughter walked into my reception and said, “This gotta stop--everyone got to go’,” Sanchez recalls.



On a video recorded by one of her guests that has now gone viral, Sanchez is seen ending the party.

She says even though her receipts showed she had paid for adequate officers and her DJ complied when told, she felt the staff acted in a racist, disrespectful way.



“My guests said one of the ladies said, ‘There are too many Mexicans in here and we can get them deported’,” she says.



But Tori Toner, the club's rental manager says Sanchez and her guests violated numerous portions of the contract and after being given numerous chances to fix the mistakes, the staff had no choice but to end the party.



Toner says none of her staff ever made racists comments, but that it was Sanchez's guests who were calling names and physically attacking her staff.



Late Monday, Toner said she was filing police reports as a result of nasty voicemails left on her phone.



Meanwhile, Sanchez says she plans to file a lawsuit against the business.



“The ultimate thing I'd like to see is the place be shut down and not be able to rent again,” she says.



“I just want them to go out of business.”



