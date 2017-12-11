African-American vote key for Jones victory

Birmingham's Fourth Avenue District is known for being a significant sight in African-American's fight for civil rights in the 1960s.



Even today, it's black owned businesses still hold a special spot in the hearts of residents.



And Monday, African-American voters who stopped by the area were excited about Tuesday’s senate election.



"I plan to vote because we need change and we don't have change then we won't have nothing,” Dearick Tolbert says.



“It's very important to vote. Please go out and vote,” says Anitta Falconer-Rogers.

With a Doug Jones campaign spot on the corner, political pundits say African-Americans are the biggest key in the Democratic Jones beating out Roy Moore in a heavily Republican state.

“He can't win unless he gets strong turnout in the black community. That means the black belt but it also means Jefferson county,” says political analyst Natalie Davis.



She says there really hasn't been that much excitement in the black community about the race until the last week or so.



She says Jones’ success in convicting two former KKK members for their role in the 1963 church bombing has aligned him with the black community some.



“But a lot of that is history and they don't really know how profound that is."



But for those who are aware, they are fully on board and hope others will join them.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.