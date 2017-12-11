Alabama Senate election draws volunteers from across nation

Iris Schneider has dabbled in political volunteer work since semi-retiring from a long career as a photojournalist, but Alabama's special Senate election between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones compelled her to do something she's never done in her life. Last week, as multiple brushfires scorched the earth around her hometown of Los Angeles, Schneider decided to travel to Alabama to help the Doug Jones campaign.

"I just felt like, enough is enough," said Schneider. "If Moore isn't defeated, I feel like it's one more nail in the coffin of our democracy."

Schneider couldn't remember exactly what it was that tipped her toward making the trip. Maybe it was the GOP tax bill, or Al Franken's resignation from the Senate or her continued dismay over President Trump's policies and positions, she said. Or maybe it was President Trump finally deciding to endorse Moore, a judge who was twice removed from office and a candidate that has faced sexual misconduct and assault allegations from nine women who said Moore pursued them when they were teenagers and he was in his thirties.

(Iris Schneider talks with a voter in Bessemer. Source: WBRC)

Schneider booked a flight using airline miles and secured a place to stay in Birmingham. For her first ever trip to Alabama, she flew out of a fiery Southern California and into a snow-covered Birmingham Friday night. All weekend she canvassed neighborhoods with other volunteers. She was back at it on Monday, knocking on doors in Bessemer, making sure registered voters had transportation to the polls and reminding them that the race will be close.

"People have to realize that every vote does count," Schneider said as she walked door to door. "I'm hoping for a miracle and I know it's going to take one," she added.

Sebastian Kitchen, Doug Jones for Senate campaign spokesman said they've run the largest get-out-the-vote effort in at least a generation in Alabama. Kitchen said volunteers knocked on more than 80,000 doors across the state over the weekend, capping an effort that reached more than 300,000 homes in the seven weeks of the campaign. Additionally, volunteers have made about 1.2 million phone calls during the campaign.

But it's not just the Democrat who has drawn volunteer energy from other parts of the nation. Kevin Cavanaugh drove into Alabama on Saturday from Arizona to assist the Roy Moore campaign. Cavanaugh, a candidate for Congress in his home state, also helped canvass Birmingham neighborhoods with Moore volunteers on Monday. He said he was inspired by the well-publicized $100 donation to the Jones campaign from Arizona Senator Jeff Flake.

"Flake is a RINO Republican in Arizona. I came down to undo the damage he did with that 100 dollars," Cavanaugh said.

Volunteer and canvassing data was not made available by Roy Moore's campaign.

Both candidates are in the final push before Tuesday in a political race that has garnered unprecedented national attention and boots on the ground. Schneider admitted her trip to Alabama may be futile if Moore wins, but her admiration for Jones along with concern for the country outweighed that risk.

"Maybe something great will happen," Schneider said. "At least I will feel good that I tried, I came out."

