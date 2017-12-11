One suspect out on bond, one back in custody after Tuscaloosa murder

Robert Earl Graves died from a stray bullet Saturday evening.



Monday, Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide investigators revealed new details about how the shooting happened.



"I mean it's sad for the community. Obviously, for his family. They lost him over nothing he was even involved in," Captain Kip Hart explained.



Aderami Onasayna is charged with murder.



Cedric Williams is charged with manslaughter.



Both men were involved in an ongoing argument involving a woman when their paths crossed Saturday night around 6:30 at a home in the 5000 block of Clover Road.



Graves was there visiting friends who were related to Williams when Onasayna showed up there.



Authorities say Williams and Onasayna started shooting at each other, hitting Graves by accident.



He was pronounced dead at DCH Regional Medical Center.



Hart explained why the charges against the two suspects are different in the same case.



"He admitted he was blindly firing in that direction and that he did see Williams, I mean Graves' back was turned to him," Hart told WBRC about manslaughter charges against Williams.



"Onasayna was the main culprit in this. He came to the residence uninvited and by his own admission, that he was out with a gun," Hart went on to say about murder charges against Onasayna.



Both suspects bonded out of jail over the weekend.



But Onasayna was arrested again Monday after authorities determined he was on probation at the time of his arrest on murder charges.



