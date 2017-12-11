4 people injured after log truck overturns in Anniston

Four people went to the hospital after a log truck overturned Monday night, damaging five other cars.

It occurred at the intersection of Henry, Choccolocco and Coleman Roads. This is the same spot of Veterans Parkway known for big, often fatal wrecks.

Thankfully, none of the injuries sustained from this wreck were life-threatening.

Crews are working to remove the logs.

Traffic is moving slowly. One lane is open each way.

