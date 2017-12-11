Autistic 12-year-old shares inspirational story on football success

He may be only 12-years-old, but Drew Hurst has turned heads. A fine defensive lineman with the Over The Mountain League’s Hoover team, Drew has helped his team finish unbeaten - and having autism has not slowed him down.

Joel and Shannon Hurst say that while Drew has had a steep learning curve, their son has now settled into a tough sport thanks to his fine coaches and supportive teammates. I spent some time with Drew as the nose guard hopes to be on his way to someday playing for the mighty Hoover Bucs varsity team!

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.