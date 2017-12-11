Governor Ivey awards millions to help keep Alabamians warm this winter



Governor Kay Ivey is awarding $37.3 million in grants to ensure that many of Alabama's neediest families are prepared for the cold weather.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program grants will be distributed to 21 community service agencies throughout the state. The money helps eligible low-income families with home-energy-related expenses. In the winter, the program helps eligible households afford the energy required to heat their houses.

"Often these families are forced to weigh between having heated homes or food on the table and necessary medicine, and these funds provide much-needed assistance," Governor Ivey said.

Residents apply for assistance to local community service agencies who determine eligibility based on income, family size and available resources.

The money comes from funds provided to the state by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants.

Below is a list of the community service agencies receiving grants, their service areas and grant amounts:

Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale) - $1.1 million

Community Action Partnership of Huntsville/Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. (Madison and Limestone) – $2.31 million

Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall and St. Clair) – $3.04 million

Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc. (Cullman, Lawrence and Morgan) – $1.79 million

Marion-Winston Counties Community Action Committee Inc. (Marion and Winston) – $588,062

Community Action of Etowah County Inc. (Etowah) – $864,701

Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne Counties (Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph and Talladega) – $1.49 million.

Walker County Community Action Agency (Walker) – $629,320

Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity (Jefferson) – $3.33 million

Community Services Program of West Alabama Inc. (Bibb, Choctaw, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Lamar, Perry, Sumter and Tuscaloosa) – $4.32 million

Pickens County Community Action Committee and Community Development Corp. Inc. (Pickens) – $287,068

Hale Empowerment and Revitalization Organization Inc. (Hale) – $361,343

Eleventh Area of Alabama Opportunity Action Committee Inc. (Autauga, Chilton, Elmore and Shelby) – $1.81 million

Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa (Chambers, Coosa and Tallapoosa) – $862,929

Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. (Lee) – $1.31 million

Macon-Russell Community Action Agency Inc. (Macon and Russell) – $858,631

Montgomery Community Action Agency (Montgomery) – $2.01 million

Organized Community Action Program Inc. (Bullock, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Lowndes and Pike) – $2.33 million

Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Inc. (Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry and Houston) – $1.9 million

Community Action Agency of South Alabama (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox) – $2.41 million

Mobile Community Action Inc. (Mobile and Washington) – $3.83 million

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, infrastructure upgrades, recreation, energy, water resources, job training and career development.