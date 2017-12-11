The sexual harassment scandals coming one right after another have ignited a national conversation, but probably also a very personal conversation at your workplace about what is and isn't OK to say or do around your coworkers.

If you've been shocked by the number of high-profile sexual harassment cases we've seen in the news in the last couple of months, you're not out of touch. This is surprising even the experts.

“I'm saddened by it because I thought we had come further than where we are,” says Cathy Hulsey, an HR Solutions manager at SourcePointe, LLC.

Hulsey works with companies to address sexual harassment complaints or prevent harassment before it happens.

“Based on what I've seen, it's still going, nothing's changed, and that saddens me,” Hulsey says. “But I think now with the recent media coverage that we've seen and people are coming forth and it's all over, its corporations, and Hollywood and politicians and people we entrust as being leaders. People are standing up and saying ‘this is not right, and it happened to me."

What can you do as just one employee or manager in your company? It starts by speaking up if someone is harassing you or you see a problem.

“That way it gives the company the opportunity to do its due diligence to flush out any impropriety or behavior that is negative,” Hulsey says.

But Hulsey also encourages companies to give their managers incentives for being proactive to stop bad behavior before it starts.

“Maybe have metrics in place where managers are rewarded for following up on these kinds of issues, they're given recognition for taking care of these in a swift and prompt manner,” Hulsey says.

Hulsey also warns managers to beware of unintended consequences from a new hyper-awareness of sexual harassment or assault. “I think we're getting the information out there, letting people know it is wrong, it's behavior that needs to stop, but I also think we need to make sure we keep the discussion open and ongoing so we don't create a situation where people are fearful, particularly men and women, to be in the same room together, to go on business trips together, for fear of ‘I might be looked at as a harasser if I'm along with a female."

The next stage of this new conversation may be finding the balancing act where you can interact with coworkers carefully, but not feel so restrained that it hampers your productivity.

