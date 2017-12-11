Alabama Senate Election: Where Do I Vote?

If you're looking for your polling place to vote in the special Senate Election on December 12th, Alabama Votes can help you find your location. Click here to locate your polling place.
If you want to learn more about each candidate, check out their campaign pages below:
Roy Moore (R) - Click Here
Doug Jones (D) - Click Here
