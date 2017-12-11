Folks working to clean up their yard after snow melts

The Santek truck was busy in Bluff Park Monday picking up limbs and storm debris from the snow storm.

You could see limbs and even some down trees around the community.

Colin Conner with Hoover's Urban Forestry Department was out taking a look at trees in the area. "Just checking to see if there is some limb failure. Possibly unhinged at the soil line. Just checking after the snow," Conner said.

Conner said the drought from two years ago is still taking a toll on trees and other vegetation in Hoover. The weight of the snow caused a number of tree limbs to bend down or break. "What we saw more of this event were broken limbs. It would be wise for the homeowner to inspect the failure point of the tree the broken limb," Conner said.

He also suggests making an even cut on broken limbs. This would allow the tree the grow in the future in a more uniform fashion.

Conner advocates safety and suggests you hire a tree service.

For next time, perhaps when the snow has stopped during the night, you might want to give your tree or your bushes a good shake. "Shaking the weight off that limb or shaking it out in a younger tree and just having that tree standup is probably effective," Conner said.

