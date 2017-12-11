All eyes on Alabama for the U.S. Senate election

The eye of the nation and the national news media is on Alabama.



U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones held a news event in Birmingham Monday morning.

The news media across the county was also there.

JT with WERC's Alabama Morning News Center said it's a big show everyone wants to cover.

"I got family and friends that live all over the country. My family in Pennsylvania for instance, their first reaction to me is you are going to elect a child molester in Alabama? Is that what it has come to? I said whoa. Timeout," JT said.

Over in Mountain Brook, crews are setting up for MSNBC's Morning Joe with Joe Scarborough Tuesday morning.

Sam Rumore got a ticket to attend the event.

"I think it's good to have these people focused on something other than football. I’m a football fan too and I wanted to see Joe Scarborough. He is an Alabama graduate."

The media has focused on the allegation of sexual inappropriate behavior against Moore. The fight with Jones is another test of President Trump's agenda and Republican control in the senate. While the election contest has been a bitter one and some voters welcome it coming to end, JT said don't bank on it, especially if Moore wins.

“We have heard a number of different senators say there is automatically going to be an ethics investigation of Roy Moore. I don't think this is going away Wednesday," JT said.



