Emerson: Moore has 9 point lead over Jones in final poll

The results of an Emerson College poll released Monday showed Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore has a nine point lead over Democratic candidate Doug Jones, 53% to 44%.

That is a six point bump compared to last week's Emerson poll. The sample size of the survey is 600 very likely voters. The margin of error is +/- 3.9 percent.

In a Fox News poll released earlier Monday, Jones had a 10 point lead over Roy Moore.

A Raycom Media poll last week showed Moore had a 7 point lead over Jones, 50% to 43%.

You can read the release from Emerson College at this link: http://www.emerson.edu/sites/default/files/ECP_AL_PR_12.11.pdf.

