Wes: Plan on another big drop in temperatures for special Election Day

REST OF MONDAY AND TONIGHT: The snow will continue to slowly melt away this afternoon as temperatures surge into the 50s. The sky will remain clear into this evening and a southerly flow will keep temperatures a bit more elevated tonight, with lows in the mid to upper 30s. We are tracking another cold front, a clipper system, which will arrive after midnight and bring another shift in wind direction with a colder northwest flow taking over. This will bring a noticeable d rop in temperatures on Tuesday with highs in the 40s. This will be a moisture starved front so I’m not expecting any precipitation. Instead, we will only have some clouds mixing in with the sunshine at times on Tuesday. So I would plan on a cold day for heading out to the polls for the special Election Day.



REST OF THE WORK WEEK: Dry weather will continue to dominate the weather scene on Wednesday and Thursday. We will start off with more freezing temperatures Wednesday morning with lows in the 20s. Daytime temperatures will remain below average, with highs nearing 50 degrees. It will feel a bit more pleasant on Thursday as highs surge into the middle 50s, closer to average for this time of the year.



FIRST ALERT FOR WET WEATHER LATE IN THE WEEK: Another blast of colder, dry air will enter the region on Friday. As a deep upper level trough digs into the region, there may be some light rain development over south Alabama. I’ve included a small chance of showers for our far southern counties. There were some indications that a few snow flurries could return to the Tennessee Valley as this colder air settles in. But with limited moisture further north, we are keeping the forecast dry for this part of the state. Saturday looks to be a transition day and a dry day for now with a good supply of sunshine early on and more clouds late. Rain returns with the arrival of a cold front on Sunday. There is some model disagreement with the amount of moisture available for this system. The GFS seems to be the model generating the most rain, even suggesting the possibility of a thunderstorm. For now we will continue to mention a 50 percent chance of showers late on Sunday with this system exiting early on Monday of next week. I will have more specifics on rain chances and the temperature changes in my forecast on WBRC this evening. I will also be updating our WBRC First Alert Weather app. You can download our App for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store.

