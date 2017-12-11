Fairfield teenager dies at hospital after car crashes into home - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Fairfield teenager dies at hospital after car crashes into home

(Source: WBRC/Steffany Means) (Source: WBRC/Steffany Means)
FAIRFIELD, AL (WBRC) -

A Fairfield teenager died Monday evening after a car he was in with another teenager crashed into a home on Valley Road.

Stephen Lawrence Tucker, 17, died about six hours after the accident at UAB Hospital.

Tucker was a senior at Fairfield High School.

The name and condition of the other teenager has not been released.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly