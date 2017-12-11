2 teens injured after car slams into Fairfield home - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

2 teens injured after car slams into Fairfield home

FAIRFIELD, AL (WBRC) -

Two teenagers are injured after the car they were in slammed into a home in Fairfield on Valley Road.

The woman who lives in the home said both of the teenagers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The homeowners were not at home at the time of the  crash. They tell us their home was knocked off of its foundation in the crash.

