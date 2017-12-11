Center Point man arrested again for trafficking methamphetamine

A Center Point man is in jail for the second time in two months on drug charges, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.

Eric Michael Simonson, 43, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Investigators executed a drug search warrant at a home in the 2200 block of 2nd Terrance NW in Center Point on December 7.

Deputies seized over 135 grams of methamphetamine, a handgun, scales, and marijuana. The street value of the drugs is approximately $11,000.

At the time of this arrest, Simonson was out of jail on bond for a previous arrest on October 13 for trafficking methamphetamine.

The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into the trafficking of illegal drugs in northeast Jefferson County.

Simonson is in the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

