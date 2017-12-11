Shea Patterson announces transfer from Ole Miss to Michigan

Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson visited Michigan on Saturday. He made his departure from Oxford official on Monday

Shea played 7 games with the Rebels in 2017 before suffering a torn PCL. At the time of his injury, Patterson led the SEC in passing yards. He finished 5th in the conference with 2,259 passing yds and 17 TD.

Before injury sidelined him for the season, Ole Miss QB Shea Patterson averaged the third-highest yards per touchdown pass at 33.1 yards. pic.twitter.com/KHpuoHh1iA — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 17, 2017

Shea fills a big need for Big Blue at quarterback. Van Jefferson and Deontay Anderson also visited Michigan on Saturday. They’re expected to follow Patterson to the Wolverines.

