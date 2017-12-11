The new Fuller House trailer is full of wedding weirdness and pregnancy plots

When Emmy-nominated comedy series Grace and Frankie returns for its fourth season in January, it will have a hilarious new guest star: Lisa Kudrow

Home for the holidays and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

For those of you still trying to wrap your head around the enigmatic time-traveling drama Dark, there's some good news ahead.

After ending the first half of its third season on a massive romantic cliffhanger, Fuller House has dropped a brand new trailer to tease the upcoming release of nine new episodes on Friday, Dec. 22 -- and if you haven't set aside time already to binge your way through 'em, this is the best reminder you're gonna get to clear your calendar.

The last time we saw the Tanner/Gibler clan, DJ (Candace Cameron Bure) was embroiled in an ongoing love triangle scenario that was perfectly timed to make things super weird on the eve of Steve's (Scott Weinger) wedding. And from the looks of it, we'll be getting all the promised awkwardness and then some. In the back half of Season 3, the cast is heading to Tokyo for the scheduled nuptials, and Matt (John Brotherton) is still obliviously planning to propose to the girlfriend who's in love with another guy.

Oof.

At least there's a cat cafe and plenty of patented John Stamos butt-shaking.

Fuller House is currently streaming on Netflix and will release new episodes Friday, Dec. 22.

