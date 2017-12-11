Beef Tips - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Beef Tips

Ingredients:

6lb Beef tenderloin trimmed.
6oz Worchester sauce
4oz Olive Oil
4oz Greek seasoning
4oz Garlic
4oz lemon Juice

Directions:

Trim beef tenderloin.
Marinate meat with listed ingredients
Cook meat to appropriate temperatures

