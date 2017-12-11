Fox News: Jones leads Moore by 10 points in Senate election poll

Shelby county woman enters guilty plea after police say she watched her car burn with her baby inside.More >>
REST OF MONDAY AND TONIGHT: The snow will continue to slowly melt away this afternoon as temperatures surge into the 50s.More >>
Two teenagers are injured after the car they were in slammed into a home in Fairfield on Valley Road. The woman who lives in the home said both of the teenagers were transported to the hospital by ambulance. Right now, we do not know the extent of the teens injuries. The homeowners tell us their home was knocked off of its foundation in the crash. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>
Police arrest two men in the death of a 56-year old man shot and killed in Tuscaloosa.More >>
A Center Point man is in jail for the second time in two months on drug charges.More >>
