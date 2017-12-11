Fox News: Jones leads Moore by 10 points in Senate election poll

A new poll shows Democratic candidate Doug Jones in the lead over GOP candidate Roy Moore ahead of tomorrow's election, according to a Fox News.

Jones has a 10-point lead at 50 percent, with poll results citing party loyalty and high interest in the election.

Moore, who has faced sexual misconduct and assault allegations, netted 40 percent.

In a poll conducted by Raycom Media last week, Moore led with 50 percent to Jones' 43 percent. Raycom interviewed 3,200 voters statewide by phone asking them, If the election for US Senate were held today for which of the following candidates would you vote?" Fifty-nine percent identified themselves as typically voting in the Republican primary and 33 percent identified themselves as typical Democrat primary voters. Eight percent considered themselves as independent or not typically voting in party primaries.

Fox News conducted its poll by telephone from Dec. 7 until Dec. 10, interviewing a sample of 1,127 voters. To read more on the poll, click here: http://fxn.ws/2iRanGc

