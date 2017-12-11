Birmingham homicide victim identified

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified a man shot and killed in Birmingham Sunday night.

Birmingham police responded to the 1200 block of Beacon Parkway East around 8:22 on a shooting and found Terrell Thomas Guy, Jr., 21, of Adamsville on the bedroom floor with a gunshot wound.



“We have a lot of variables to consider in this investigation. Right now investigators are looking at multiple scenarios, but nothing concrete stands out. The bottom line is this young man is dead and a family must deal with that," Sgt. Bryan Shelton said.

Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department Homicide Unit 205-254-1764.

