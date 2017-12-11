Mickey: Not a bad week for Christmas shopping!

While it's cold out there this morning, it's not as cold as it was for our mornings this past weekend. Under mostly clear skies, expect sunshine and warmer air to really work on melting much of the remaining snow out there. Highs are expected in the upper 50s and southwest winds around 5 mph.

Tonight will likely be milder as well. With mostly clear skies in the forecast, expect lows near 37 and winds becoming northwest at 5-10 mph.

A dry, cool blast of air is expected to come through on Tuesday dropping our highs into the upper 40s and our Wednesday morning lows into the 20s.

So, it's not a bad start to the week for shopping for December.

With lots of sunshine, our temps begin to inch up day by day through Thursday.

On Friday a trough brings a very slight chance of rain our way--better chances for south Alabama.

Saturday looks to be dry and mild with partly cloudy skies.

Our next best chance of rain comes on Sunday with morning temps in the 40s and highs near 60.

As you can see it's not a bad week for shopping in December. I'll try to get my wish list to you. :)

