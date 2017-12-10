Tuscaloosa's West End gets a new community center

A new community center opened in Tuscaloosa’s West end Saturday.

That area of town hasn't seen a lot of economic growth and a young couple is hoping to change that.

The center has multiple rooms where small business owners, and community organizations can network.

The center will also provide after-school programming to give young kids in the community a positive place to go.

“It means the world that's my purpose you know to help, and I don't think there's any better help you can have to show people how to be an entrepreneur and successful business person. Have these different business owners mentor some of them the youth about how they can learn to have those skills at an early age,” said Owner Chris Glin.

The O.W. Gurley Community Center is opened 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 1920 25th Avenue Tuscaloosa Al 35401.

