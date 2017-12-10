Get Out The Vote Rally in Tuscaloosa provides poll rides information

Get out the vote Rally was hosted in Tuscaloosa Sunday night at a local Church in support of Doug Jones.

Speakers encouraged the crowd to bring at least two people with them to the polls.

Some key speakers that spoke at St. John Baptist Church tonight was Mayor Walt Maddox and Representative Chris England.

Both England and Maddox have been campaigning for Doug Jones.

Maddox spoke at several churches this morning because he said there's a lot at stake because of this Senate seat race.

“The rest of the world is watching us, and we have an opportunity to show the rest of the world that we are moving forward as a state that we know the consequences of this Election,” said Mayor Maddox.

“I don't see how you couldn't be fired up and ready to go on December 12th to elect someone to stop to stem the tide of that negativity,” said Representative Chris England.

Here’s a ride to the polls in Tuscaloosa number to call 205-759-2861.

