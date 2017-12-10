'Slow Down, Move Over' rally held in Tuscaloosa to remember tow truck driver killed

About 200 tow truck drivers rode in a "Slow down, Move over rally" Sunday in Tuscaloosa.

It was also a memorial ride for Tow truck driver John Hubbard who was hit and killed on the side of I-59 around this time last year.

Participants hope they bring awareness to drivers about moving over a lane when Law enforcement agencies, emergency responders, and tow truck drivers are working close by.

“His death kind of brings a little bit more to the table because of all of us were trying to be together for one thing and that's the Move Over law,” said Chris Hair President of Alabama Towing and Recovery.

“Protect first responders such as these ladies and gentleman here on scene today, because they are out there every day on the line to make sure motorists are safe,” said ALEA Trooper Reginal King.

State troopers said over the last 5- years there have been over 800 road side crashes that have taken place in Alabama.

