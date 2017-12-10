Brother of 56-year-old shot in Tuscaloosa says stray bullet killed him

Police arrest two men in the death of a 56-year old man shot and killed in Tuscaloosa.

The man's brother speaks exclusively to WBRC to explain how he got caught in the crossfire.

Police have not released this information to WBRC, but the victim's family identifies him as Robert Earl Graves.

Graves was taking his usual walk around the block when his brother said multiple shots were fired.

“Trouble came and you know my brother was trying to go home and a stray bullet just followed him up the street,” Odis Johnson Victim's younger brother.

Odis Johnson said his brother Robert Graves looked for a ride to get medical help after he was shot , on the 5000 block of Clover Road.

“They took him to the hospital but he died in the vehicle,” said Johnson.

Police said someone dropped off the 56- year old at the ER after he passed away. News, Johnson, and his loved ones still can't believe.

“I cried I mean, I couldn't fathom it at first because he was here,” Johnson.

He took a walk around the block he loved, said he was coming back but didn't make it home. All day people have stopped by Graves house to pay their respects.

“From the love that we had gotten everyone know that my brother's heart is gold,” said Johnson.

Known as the neighborhood handy helper Graves leaves behind an 11- year old daughter and 3 grown sons.

“They doing everything in they power to try to hold on and be strong it's just hard it's really hard on our family,” said Johnson.

Investigators charged 26-year old Cedric Williams with Manslaughter and 24- year old Aderami Onasayna with murder. Johnson said one guy confronted another guy over a girl and gun fire was exchanged.

“You might not ever come home and guess where this woman at doing the same thing,” said Johnson.

Police said Williams has already bonded out of jail and the other man charged had a bond set at $150,000.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.