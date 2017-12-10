Cory Booker campaigns for Democrat in Alabama

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., right, speaks in support of Democratic senatorial candidate Doug Jones, left, along side Rep. Terri Sewell, center, during a campaign rally Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones says Tuesday's election against Republican Roy Moore will send a message far beyond Alabama's borders.

Jones told campaign workers during an appearance in Birmingham on Sunday that the vote will tell the world what Alabama stands for. Jones says his campaign "is on the right side of history."

Jones was joined for a second day by New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, one of just two African American Democrats serving in the Senate. Jones' campaign is painfully aware of their need to drive extraordinary levels of black voters and moderate Republicans to the polls.

Alabama doesn't have any Democrats in statewide office. Jones' campaign has been buoyed by allegations that Moore made improper sexual advances toward teen girls decades ago.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.