Wes: Temps rebound into the 50s on Monday; surge of cold air arrives Tuesday.

Temperatures have made a nice recovery today, despite the return of another cold surge. Highs have reached the low 50s over parts of West Alabama. Tonight it won’t be quite as cold, with temperatures mostly in the 40s throughout the early evening. We will have another freeze tonight but this will be a light freeze, with lows at or just below 32°. Snow is still on the ground in a lot of areas but this may not make it past tomorrow as temperatures reach into the middle to upper 50s. We will have lots of sunshine tomorrow and with the more pleasant temperatures, I am expecting it to be one of the more comfortable days of the work-week.

FIRST ALERT FOR ANOTHER DROP IN TEMPS TUESDAY: Another front will bring an increasing northwest wind, with tumbling temperatures on Tuesday. This will be a dry frontal passage but there may be a few high clouds in the mix early on. Highs will once again struggle to break out of the 40s, with lows back in the mid to upper 20s early on Wednesday. We will enjoy a good supply of sunshine on Wednesday so this should help out with comfort levels. Highs will once again struggle to reach 50°. Temperatures will rebound on Thursday, but we are tracking another cold surge that will arrive on Friday, keeping highs near 50°, with lows in the 30s.

RAIN NEXT WEEKEND: We will have some changes next Saturday as a southwest flow aloft returns to the region. This will bring an increase in clouds on Saturday, along with a chance for a few showers late Saturday night. Rain chances will increase on Sunday, with showers likely during the day. Temperatures on Sunday will surge into the mid to upper 60s. It does look like some mild and wet weather may come into play for the week of the 18th, at least for the start of the week. I will share more details in my forecast beginning at 9 p.m. on WBRC. I will also be updating the forecast for our WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download the App for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store.

GEMINID METEOR SHOWER: I Have a First Alert for one of the top meteor showers of the year! The Geminid Meteor shower peaks this week. The chances of seeing a Geminid will increase throughout the late evening hours on Tuesday and Wednesday. The peak, however, will be in the early mornings on Wednesday the 13th and Thursday the 14th at 2 a.m.. You could see 50 or more meteor per hour. The radiant is the Constellation Gemini to the East. However, if you just look up it will appear meteors are coming from varying directions. It is going to be very cold but the cold/dry atmosphere always makes for great viewing. It can be more difficult around here during the summer when the atmosphere can be very humid and hazy. I’m forecasting a mostly clear sky. Happy Skywatching!

