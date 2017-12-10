J-P: Warmer temperatures expected tomorrow

After a frigid start, temperatures are warming into the upper 30s and lower 40s this morning. Expect winds out of the southwest today between 5 and 10 mph.

Monday will be much warmer with temperatures in the upper 50s. A reinforcing cold front will arrive by Tuesday knocking the temperatures back into the 40s. Overall, it looks like a terrific week for some shopping and parade watching.

FIRST ALERT for Possible Weekend Rain: I'm keeping a closer watch on the weekend for some changes. I'm not seeing severe or winter weather in the forecast, but we could see some rain sometime on Sunday. Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will reach the mid 50s.

