J-P: Cool temperatures and sunny sky today

After several days of attention getting transition, we are settling into a drier weather pattern. Temperatures will remain cool this week with slightly warmer temperatures in the coming day. It will still be jacket and sweater weather.

Temperatures this morning were in the lower to mid 20s with highs this afternoon reaching the upper 40s. Expect winds out of the southwest today between 5 and 10 mph. If you have plans this week, we will avoid rain. We'll eventually see temperatures in the mid 50s this week by Thursday and Friday.

FIRST ALERT: I'm keeping a closer watch on the weekend for some changes. I'm not seeing severe or winter weather in the forecast, but we could see some rain sometime on Sunday. Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will reach the mid 50s.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.