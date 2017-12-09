Tuscaloosa PD: Man, 56, shot to death on Clover Road

A man is dead after a shooting in Tuscaloosa Saturday night.
Police say just a couple hours ago a 56-year-old man was dropped off at DCH after being shot in the stomach. He died a short time later.
Investigators learned the man had been shot outside a home in the 5000 block of Clover Road.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.