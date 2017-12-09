Tuscaloosa PD: Man, 56, shot to death on Clover Road - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

Tuscaloosa PD: Man, 56, shot to death on Clover Road

(Source: RAYCOM images) (Source: RAYCOM images)
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

A man is dead after a shooting in Tuscaloosa Saturday night.

Police say just a couple hours ago a 56-year-old man was dropped off at DCH after being shot in the stomach. He died a short time later.

Investigators learned the man had been shot outside a home in the 5000 block of Clover Road.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly