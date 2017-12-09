Wes: The deep freeze will impact parts of our area Sunday morning

FIRST ALERT FOR A DEEP FREEZE TONIGHT: A deep freeze will be possible for some areas tonight as lows tumble into the low 20s. If you haven’t done so already, make sure pipes are protected. We will likely spend several hours below the freezing point, with temps dropping into the freezing range by midnight and remaining below freezing through 8 a.m. I’m expecting some of the coldest air to be over places with the lingering snow pack to the east, like Anniston, and areas to the south of I-20. Tomorrow you will feel the impacts of this next cold surge as highs once again struggle to reach the mid to upper 40s. The good news is that we will enjoy more sunny weather tomorrow, with a light west wind.

WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK: The forecast for the upcoming work-week will feature dry weather, with lots of sunshine. However, there will be more surges of cold air that will bring freezing temperatures at times and very chilly afternoons. Monday will be one of the more pleasant days of the week as highs rebound into the 50s. However, another surge of cold/dry air will arrive on Tuesday, dropping our high temperatures back into the 40s. This will also set the stage for another freeze early on Wednesday, with frosty conditions and lows in the 20s. Then temperatures will try to recovery yet again on Thursday, with more sunshine and highs in the 50s. This will be followed by another dry frontal passage and drop in temperatures on Friday.

A very dry and cold air mass should be in place as we kickoff next weekend. However, forecast data suggests the atmosphere will begin to quickly moisten in advance of a rainmaker that could bring showers to our area beginning next Saturday night and continuing into Sunday. We will have to keep an eye on the timing of this late week system and the magnitude of dryness and cold air that returns next Friday. Often at times, these setups can lead to a brief mixture of rain and sleet as the atmosphere transitions into a rainy setup. J-P will be in with more specifics at 5 a.m. on WBRC News Sunday Morning. Our news will also be available via LIVE Stream on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Have a great evening!

