First Alert: Deep freeze tonight as another surge of cold, dry air settles in

FIRST ALERT FOR A DEEP FREEZE TONIGHT: The scene is certainly much different across the state of Alabama today as the snow quickly melts away. I had about five inches of snow in my backyard when I returned home last night and this afternoon it was mostly melted away, with the exception of some snow in shaded areas. Temperatures have rebounded into the 40s thanks to a bright sunny sky but tonight the temperature will drop quickly as another surge of cold/dry air arrives. Lows tonight will bottom out in the upper teens and low 20s across the area, making for one of the coldest nights of the season so far. If you haven’t done so already, make sure pipes are protected. We will likely spend several hours below the freezing point, with temps dropping into the freezing range by midnight and remaining below freezing through 8 a.m. Tomorrow you will feel the impacts of this next cold surge as highs once again struggle to reach the mid to upper 40s. The good news is that we will enjoy more sunny weather tomorrow, with a light westerly wind.

WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK: The forecast for the upcoming work-week will feature dry weather, with lots of sunshine. However, there will be more surges of cold air that will bring freezing temperatures at times and very chilly afternoons. Monday will be one of the more pleasant days of the week as highs rebound into the 50s. However, another surge of cold/dry air will arrive on Tuesday, dropping our high temperatures back into the 40s. This will also set the stage for another freeze early on Wednesday, with frosty conditions and lows in the 20s. Then temperatures will try to recovery yet again on Thursday, with more sunshine and highs in the 50s. This will be followed by another dry frontal passage and drop in temperatures on Friday.

A very dry and cold air mass should be in place as we kickoff next weekend. However, forecast data suggests the atmosphere will begin to quickly moisten in advance of a rainmaker that could bring showers to our area beginning next Saturday night and continuing into Sunday. We will have to keep an eye on the timing of this late week system and the magnitude of dryness and cold air that returns next Friday. Often at times, these setups can lead to a brief mixture of rain and sleet as the atmosphere transitions into a rainy setup. I will have all of the specifics in my forecast beginning at 9 p.m. on WBRC News this evening. Our news will also be available via LIVE Stream on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Have a great evening!

