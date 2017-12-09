Jill: Snow is starting to melt

Sunshine and a breeze are helping to melt some of the snow, especially off the trees. Areas in the shade will see snow linger the longest.

Despite sunshine, temperatures are slow to warm especially over snow covered areas. Slick spots will remain the longest on bridges and overpasses across east Alabama and in shady locations.

High temperatures will range from the 30s over the snow covered areas to the 40s elsewhere. A few clouds form during the afternoon hours and I can’t rule out a stray shower east; otherwise, it looks like a nice day is on tap for kids to play in the snow.

Tonight looks even colder and with fresh snow on the ground that means even colder temperatures and lows in the lower 20s. Any melting will re-freeze overnight and so you might want to treat your steps and walkways with salt or sand so you don’t slip.

It will be sunny to finish off the weekend and cold. High temperatures will be running 10 degrees below normal.

I do see a few afternoons in the middle 50s ahead this week which is normal for this time of year. Expect seasonal temperatures on Monday and Thursday. The pattern looks quiet locally for a while. Next chance for just rain is maybe by next Sunday.

Watch your step when temperatures are below freezing,

Jill Gilardi WBRC First Alert Certified Meteorologist

