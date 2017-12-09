Crashes reported Saturday morning due to icy roads

State troopers are on the scene of three separate accidents.

One is an accident on I-59 southbound at the 459 on-ramp.

Officials say one car hit an ice patch and caused three other vehicles to crash.

One lane is currently open.

No injuries have been reported.

Two other crashes have occurred in the Oxford area on I-20 eastbound and westbound.

Both crashes were caused by slick ice on the roadway.

Lane closures are in effect as crews work to clean up.

