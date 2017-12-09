FIRST ALERT: Winter storm warning across East Alabama until 7 a.m.

A FIRST ALERT for several counties across east Alabama where a winter storm warning continues until 7 a.m. Calhoun, Cleburne, Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Coosa, Tallapoosa and Chambers counties are under the warning and will see many slick and impassable roadways. Total snowfall accumulations across this range will be as low as 5” to as high as 10” in the higher elevations. A wet snow like this can easily weigh down trees and cause power lines to come down. Power outages remain possible. Areas to the west will experience patchy areas of black ice, especially in shaded areas that don’t see sunshine today. Temperatures will cool into the middle and upper 20s this morning and rise above freezing this afternoon. High temperatures will range from the 30s over the snow covered areas to the 40s elsewhere. A few clouds form during the afternoon hours and I can’t rule out a stray shower east; otherwise it looks like a nice day is on tap for kids to play in the snow.

Tonight looks even colder and with fresh snow on the ground that mean even colder temperatures and lows in the lower 20s. Any melting will re-freeze overnight and so you might want to treat your steps and walkways with salt or sand so you don’t slip.

It will be sunny to finish off the weekend and cold. High temperatures will be running 10 degrees below normal. I do see a few afternoons in the middle 50s ahead this week which is normal for this time of year. Expect seasonal temperatures on Monday and Thursday. The pattern looks quiet locally for awhile. Next chance for just rain is maybe by next Sunday.

