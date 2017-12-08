FIRST ALERT: Threat of icy roads Saturday morning

The Winter Storm Warning will continue for areas south of the I-59 corridor through 7 a.m. Light to moderate snow continues to fall to the south and southeast tonight and this will slowly taper off to flurries after midnight. The temperature will tumble into the 20s after midnight and this will lead to the development of black ice, especially in those areas that received significant snow accumulations. I’m most concerned about secondary road and especially elevated surfaces, bridges, and overpasses.

The NWS reported a Birmingham snow total of 4” by lunchtime on Friday, officially making this the 3rd biggest snow for the month of December. However, some totals reached 10” over East Alabama. So much snow that tree limbs snapped. I would avoid travel, if possible through the early morning hours.

We will have a good supply of sunshine early on Saturday and this will help to begin the melting process; however, temperatures won’t rise above freezing until mid to late morning. If you have travel plans for the early morning, I would wake-up extra early and check in with WBRC for updates on the road conditions. Patchy areas of ice will be a concern, especially on secondary roads. Conditions will continue to improve throughout the day, with lots of sunshine and highs in the 40s. Another surge of colder air will settle in tomorrow night and this will keep highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s on Sunday.

WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK: I don’t see any precipitation in the forecast for next week but we will be watching the data closely. Right now the forecast for the work-week looks dry, with lots of sunshine. However, the active cold air pattern will be continuing. There will be a couple of blasts of colder air that we will be tracking south starting on Monday. One will arrive Monday night, bringing an increasing north wind, with highs in the 40s on Tuesday. Another surge of cold and dry air will arrive next Friday, likely bringing more 40° days and sub-freezing temperatures. I will be posting updates on our First Alert Weather app.

