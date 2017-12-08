Several ACT testing sites reschedule Dec. 8 exam due to snow fall

Friday's snowstorm has prompted ACT officials to cancel testing at several locations on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The test will be made up at a later date. Test takers will be notified via mail or email with instructions when the new date is finalized.

If you are unable to attend the rescheduled date, call ACT Student Services at 319.337.1270 (Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. central time).

Here are the test centers that will be rescheduled:

