Holiday Gadget Guide – a look at some of this year’s top tech gifts!

We’re in the home stretch of the holiday season and if you’re like the majority of people, you’re still hitting the malls and your keyboards in search of the perfect gifts! Well, tech makes some of the top picks this year, so to give you the latest gadget guidance, Tech Lifestyle expert and mom Carley Knobloch partnered with some of her favorite brands to share 5 top ideas that will make shopping a breeze when it comes to finding that awesome gift this year!

Essential Phone and Essential 360 Camera. An elegant phone experience shouldn’t break your bank. That’s the inspiration Andy Rubin—father of Android—has for Essential Phone. Crafted from the most premium and durable materials, Essential Phone comes with all the features you care about most without all the extra apps that can bog you down. It has an edge-to-edge display that fits comfortably in one hand, massive 128GB storage, all-day battery life and one of the fastest processors available. It runs pure Android, so you’re guaranteed to have the latest and greatest Android features and security updates. Its first snap on accessory is the world’s smallest 4K 360 camera, so you can quickly and easily capture and share immersive 360 photos and videos, wherever you are. For more information, visit www.essential.com.

All-New Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD and Alexa Voice Remote. A great gift idea for gadget lovers on your list, the next generation of Amazon Fire TV is the perfect, affordable companion to 4K Ultra HD or HDR compatible TVs, giving you true-to-life picture quality and sound with access to vivid colors, 60fps, HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio. Enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills with access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes from Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more. With the included Alexa Voice Remote, you can easily find, launch, and control content. Simply say “find holiday movies” and Alexa will show you results. For hands-free content control, pair Fire TV with your favorite Echo device and Alexa will hear you from across the room using far-field voice recognition. The All-New Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD and Alexa Voice Remote is available for just $69.99. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/firetv.

Xbox One S Minecraft Target-Exclusive Bundle. Get the Xbox One S Minecraft Limited Edition Bundle (1TB), featuring the first-ever Minecraft custom Xbox console with grass block and redstone design, iconic green Creeper controller, Minecraft system sounds, and a vertical stand. Xbox One S has 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, 4K video streaming, and High Dynamic Range. This bundle includes a full-game download of Minecraft plus the Redstone Pack, a collection of unique skin packs. Available only in limited quantities, it´s a must-have for avid Minecraft players and collectors. For more information, visit www.target.com.

Tile Pro Series. The Pro Series features Tile’s most powerful Bluetooth trackers to date, Tile Style and Tile Sport. Waterproof and durable, the gadgets have twice the Bluetooth range (200 feet) and double the loudness of its predecessors. Tile Sport features a unique tread-like design and dark slate finish with a graphite ring that offers extra durability. Framed with a champagne gold ring, Tile Style is satin white with a subtly-ridged texture, making it the perfect accessory to attach to valuable items. Both products come with a convenient hole so that they can easily loop onto key rings or bags. For more information, visit www.tile.com.

Weber iGrill 2. Take the guesswork out of gifting this holiday season with an iGrill 2 app-connected thermometer. The iGrill 2 is an amazing present for your favorite grill master or anyone wanting to improve their grilling skills–everyone can benefit from a good thermometer and timer. If you’re looking for the best and smartest, the Weber iGrill 2 app-connected thermometer makes grilling easier, more convenient, and a whole lot smarter. The iGrill 2 monitors food from beginning to end, and notifies you once it has reached the perfect temperature to take off the grill. Download the Weber iGrill app to explore all of the features the iGrill 2 has to offer. For more information, visit www.weber.com.

