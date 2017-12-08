Bye-Bye, Bada Bing: the bar from The Sopranos is shutting down - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Bye-Bye, Bada Bing: the bar from The Sopranos is shutting down


By Kat Rosenfield,

Ten years after The Sopranos aired its enigmatic final episode, it looks like the long arm of the law has finally caught up to its last surviving entity: Satin Dolls, the real-life bar and strip club that stood in for mobster meetup joint Bada Bing, has been ordered to shut down by the government of New Jersey.

Bada Bing was a pivotal setting during The Sopranos' eight-year run, and one of Tony Soprano's favorite places to do business. Now, in a case of art imitating life, Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino has identified Satin Dolls as a criminally-connected haunt owned and operated by the Cardinalle family, with patriarch Anthony Cardinalle (who pled guilty in 2013 to involvement in a conspiracy spearheaded by the Genovese crime family) continuing to run the business despite a court order to the contrary, USA Today reports.

The club has been ordered to sell or transfer its liquor license and cease live entertainment -- so if you're a fan of the HBO drama who's been planning a pilgrimage to this Garden State Graceland, this is probably your last call (and last dance) before the bar once known as Bada Bing goes bye-bye.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

The Sopranos

View the original article on TVGuide.com

*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.
Powered by Frankly