Bye-Bye, Bada Bing: the bar from The Sopranos is shutting down

When Emmy-nominated comedy series Grace and Frankie returns for its fourth season in January, it will have a hilarious new guest star: Lisa Kudrow

When Emmy-nominated comedy series Grace and Frankie returns for its fourth season in January, it will have a hilarious new guest star: Lisa Kudrow

Home for the holidays and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

Home for the holidays and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

For those of you still trying to wrap your head around the enigmatic time-traveling drama Dark, there's some good news ahead.

For those of you still trying to wrap your head around the enigmatic time-traveling drama Dark, there's some good news ahead.



By Kat Rosenfield,

Ten years after The Sopranos aired its enigmatic final episode, it looks like the long arm of the law has finally caught up to its last surviving entity: Satin Dolls, the real-life bar and strip club that stood in for mobster meetup joint Bada Bing, has been ordered to shut down by the government of New Jersey.

Bada Bing was a pivotal setting during The Sopranos' eight-year run, and one of Tony Soprano's favorite places to do business. Now, in a case of art imitating life, Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino has identified Satin Dolls as a criminally-connected haunt owned and operated by the Cardinalle family, with patriarch Anthony Cardinalle (who pled guilty in 2013 to involvement in a conspiracy spearheaded by the Genovese crime family) continuing to run the business despite a court order to the contrary, USA Today reports.

The club has been ordered to sell or transfer its liquor license and cease live entertainment -- so if you're a fan of the HBO drama who's been planning a pilgrimage to this Garden State Graceland, this is probably your last call (and last dance) before the bar once known as Bada Bing goes bye-bye.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

The Sopranos