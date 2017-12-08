Moore accuser to present handwriting expert report over yearbook signature dispute

A woman who accused Roy Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager will present evidence confirming that he did sign her yearbook, according to her attorney.

Her attorney, Gloria Allred, says she will present a report from a handwriting expert at 12:30 p.m. news conference in Atlanta that concludes that Moore signed Beverly Young Nelson's yearbook.

Nelson said that Moore sexually assaulted her in 1977 after offering her a ride home. She also showed the press a signature in her yearbook from the same year that she says belongs to the Senate candidate.

She said she jumped in the passenger seat and he starts driving around to the back of the restaurant, she wasn't at first alarmed.

She continued saying Moore stopped his car in the back of the restaurant between the dumpster and the building where there were no lights and no people. Nelson said she was alarmed and asked "what are you doing?" She says Moore didn't answer, started groping her.

Nelson says Moore groped her breast, she tried to open her car door, he locked it. She added she yelled to stop, but he grabbed her neck trying to force her head on his crotch.

She said her neck was bruised the next day. Nelson said she didn't tell anyone because she was scared and worried if she talked, Moore would do something to her or her family. She said she quit her job that next day at the restaurant, never returned.

Moore denied the allegations and also denied signing Nelson's yearbook.

